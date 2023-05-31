The Carbon and Emery Farmer’s Market is Returning

The farmer’s market is returning to Carbon County this summer season. Sign ups are now being accepted for the market, which will be in an open-house format. Those that are interested are invited to come in, sign up and feel free to leave. No long meetings will be hosted.

Those that have questions, however, will be able to direct them to members of the Carbon and Emery Farmer’s Market Committee, who will be available. Payments may be accepted by check for the coming season.

Signs ups are being accepted at the USU Extension Office in the Carbon County administration building, located 751 East 100 North in Price. A Google form can be located here and completed online to register or at the office.

Furthermore, those that are wishing to utilize the market and have SNAP benefits are in luck. The double-up program is a statewide program for farmer’s markets and food stands. It doubles the amount of produce that an individual can obtain with a SNAP card, for free.

Funding comes from the USDA for the double-up program. There is another program for senior citizens, in which they receive a coupon book for signing up, though they must be low-income. Those that qualify for SNAP, or are just over the qualification limit, may sign up for the program.

If produce vendors are going to participate in the SNAP, Double Up or Senior program, there will be an additional signup step.

Though there has been rumors that there is no market this year, there is no truth to them. The market will be hosted once again in the Sutherlands parking lot.