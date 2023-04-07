The Carbon County Fair is Back in the Saddle

When Carbon County Human Resources Assistant Kourtney Cox approached Commissioner Tony Martines regarding the possibility of bringing the fair back and making it better than ever, she was given the green light.

Cox stated that this came about because where she grew up, there was an amazing county fair that was well-known and had people from far and wide in attendance. Cox said that the Carbon County Fairgrounds has a comparable facility, if not slightly larger, and they would be able to host more events.

Following Commissioner Martines’s approval, Cox gathered with a number of others that were invested in bringing the fair back. This year, the fair’s theme is “Back in the Saddle” and will take place Aug. 10-12.

Work is underway to make the fair an event for everyone. Additions such as motocross and a big focus on live entertainment have been brought to the table. On Thursday evening, for the kick-off of the fair, a free Charley Jenkins concert will be presented at the amphitheater in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection.

This year, the car show is entitled “Cause for Paws.” The idea behind it is that participants of the car show will have an entry fee of a bag of dog or cat food, plus anything else they’d like to bring for furry friends, and it will all be donated to the animal shelter.

There will be exhibits in the event center as well as a PRCA rodeo, who is also bringing their friend Jeronimo the Bull for any that would like to meet the large and friendly animal.

Continuing the entertainment, a cornhole tournament will be hosted on Thursday evening, while bounce houses and vendor booths will be welcomed on Friday. On-stage entertainment with Castle Country Radio will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, while the Hypno Hick will have two shows, a children’s show and an adult’s show, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The rodeo will take place Friday evening at 7 p.m. and, at dusk, the RC Air Night Flights will begin. With an RC airshow, morning yoga, motocross and a 5K kicking off Saturday morning, there are plenty of ways to be active. Bounce houses and vendor booths will continue on Saturday, as well as entertainment with AJB Broadcasting and the car show.

The fair will come to a conclusion on Saturday evening with AJB Broadcasting presenting Hitch in Concert and the PRCA rodeo taking place once again at 7 p.m. Those interested in signing up to be a vendor can find more information on the fair’s website.