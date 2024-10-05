The Class of 2037 Meets the Class of 2025

Carbon High School (CHS) Student Government is changing things up and starting some new traditions. This year, for the first time ever, Carbon High held a Kindergarteners to Seniors walk during Homecoming Week to represent the passing of the torch to future Carbon Dinos.

This little ceremony consisted of the Class of 2025 on one side of the field and the Class of 2037 on the other side. Each class walked toward each other, meeting at the 50-yard line. The future Carbon Dino’s were gifted with sunglasses for their “Bright Futures”.

Many parents were emotional as they watched their once kindergarteners, as they hugged and high-fived what seemed to be their past selves.