The Completion of the Millsite Dam Rehabilitation Draws Near

By Julie Johansen

The final weir wall was finished last week on the Millsite Dam rehabilitation as the project moves closer to a completion date. The slab overlay for the floor of the spillway will be laid in the near future as soon as the sand blasting is complete.

The golf course pond is excavated and lined, and the irrigation pipeline for the course is also being installed. Crews are mixing the top soil to ensure it has the right amount of materials and preparing it for application to the course area. New cart paths are also being constructed in the restored area.

The earth work is tying the dam to the spillway on the south side. A completion date of the end of August is rapidly approaching as the rehabilitation crews work on finishing touches.