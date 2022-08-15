The Darlings Fly with Peter Pan in Emery County

The Emery County Community Theater invited all to enjoy its production of the well-known, loved and timeless musical “Peter Pan.” This play is based on the novel by author J.M. Barrie and the production dates back to 1954.

Peter Pan is the story about a family of youngsters, the Darlings, that fly away with a boy and his fairy in the night. He takes the children to Neverland, which is a magical place where children never have to grow up.

In what was credited as possibly a first for the Emery County Community Theater, Peter and the Darlings even flew during production. The cast included the Darlings, Peter, his gang of Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and her Indian family, and Peter’s nemesis Captain Hook with his crew.

Peter Pan was played by Angela Paskett and Hook was played by Andrew Pehrson. Peter, the Darlings and the rest of the cast took to the Emery High School auditorium stage from Aug. 12-15 with performances that began nightly at 7 p.m. with a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.