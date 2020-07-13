The Deltaz Impress from the Road

The Deltaz performed a show for Price City Culture Connection series from their own mobile studio trailer on Thursday. Brothers Ted and John played both new song and classic originals for those that tuned in. Ted is the lead singer and guitarist while John added vocals while playing the drums and harmonica.

Culture Connection continues virtually during the pandemic on Price City’s Facebook page and ETV Channel 10. This coming Thursday, July 16, Price City will be welcoming the Straight Canyon Band to entertain viewers beginning at 7 p.m. Members of the community are encouraged to tune in for the live performance.