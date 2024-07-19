The Deltaz Jive at Culture Connection

The Deltaz, an American Blues Brother duo, took to the stage Thursday night as part of Culture Connection’s Summer Concert Series and rocked the park after a bite to eat at Helper’s very own Balance Rock.

The Deltaz brought the feel of a full band while only being a band of two. Brothers John (vocals, drums and harmonica) and Ted Siegel (vocals and guitar) are known for their original blues songs with their original song “Wild Mustang” even being featured in the film “The Devil Has a Name”.

The park was packed as usual, with a few local snack vendors serving up some yummy popcorn, cotton candy, Mexican street corn and fruit cups. Kids ran and played as parents relaxed, kicked back and listened to the band. The sound of blues filled the park, offering a relaxing toe tapping atmosphere.

Don’t miss the next Culture Connection which will be playing host for the opening ceremonies of International Days on Thursday, July 25.