The Dinos Are Back in the Arena

By Julie Johansen
The Carbon rodeo team is preparing for the 2023 spring rodeo season, which will begin March 31 and April 1 in Ogden with the Spikers rodeo. The next weekend, Carbon will host its rodeo on Friday, April 7 at the Price arena followed by the Sanpete rodeo in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, April 8.
Bear River, Morgan and Rich rodeo clubs will sponsor their rodeo in Tremonton on April 15. Rodeos for the South Utah County Rodeo team will be held at the Spanish Fork Arena on April 21 and 22.
On May 5 and 6, the teams will travel to the Wasatch County Arena in Heber. The last weekend of rodeo competition before state finals will be on May 12 and 13 in Delta, sponsored by the West Millard rodeo team.
Carbon rodeo members and their respective events include:
- Lacey Anderson – Barrels
- Shalako Gunter – Tap Shooting
- Kayson Peterson – Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Trap Shooting
- Kashley Rhodes – Light Rifle and Trap Shooting
- Maddax Byerly – Trap Shooting
- Kaden Donathan – Steer Wrestling and Team Roping
- Ean Ellis – Tie Down Roping and Team Roping
- Jaxxlyn Cowley – Barrels
- Maddison Nielson – Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying and Team Roping
The Utah High Rodeo Association State Finals will be in Heber City on June 5-10. Following state finals, the top four in each event will be eligible to compete at nationals in Gillette, Wyoming on July 17-23.