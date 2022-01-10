The Dinos’ First Home Duel *Photo Gallery*

After nearly two months, the Dinos were finally home for a duel. The Dino faithful was on hand on Wednesday to watch Carbon take on South Sevier. It was an extremely close match as the Dinos and the Rams traded pins. Unfortunately for the Dinos, South Sevier squeezed out one more pin for a 42-36 win.

Those that won their individual matches included Rawzyn Allred (113), Brax Tapia (126), Landyn Campbell (132), Colin Fausett (144), Ian Kranendonk (157) and Hyrum Nelson (215).

The Dinos then participated in the Tournament of Champions in Vernal over the weekend. It was an extremely difficult tournament with teams flocking from bordering states for the heated competition. As a result, the Dinos finished winless in the tournament tree, but left with valuable experience.

Carbon will next compete at North Sevier this weekend.