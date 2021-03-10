The Emery County Commissioners Want Your Opinions

By Julie Johansen

During the elected officials’ reports at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners said that they would like to know how the majority of citizens in Emery County feel about economic development, recreation and tourism. Members of the community were encouraged to be open with their opinions with the elected officials.

Discussion was also had on how to gather a large amount of feedback in the near future, and the commissioners expressed that they will work on these efforts.

Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen then addressed the commission to request approval for two resolutions regarding what was phrased as an overreach of executive powers by President Biden. The first resolution opposes and condemns his executive order from Jan. 27 ceasing new oil or gas leases on public lands. The second resolution would oppose and condemn President Biden’s order to restrict more and more public lands. Similar resolutions are also being adopted by many other counties in Utah. Both resolutions were adopted unanimously by the commissioners.

Megan Wilberg, Orangeville City Clerk, then requested a letter of support as the city prepares a request for an Outdoor Classroom Grant. The city is planning to build a teaching station along the new trail where the old Gris Mill was once located on property owned by the Drapers. The commissioners approved this request and congratulated Orangeville City on its endeavors.

It was also announced that new legislation enacted this year formed a Colorado River Committee, and Carbon and Emery counties were given a position on the board. Following a meeting of the two counties, it was determined that since Emery’s drainage is about 150,00 acre feet and Carbon’s is about 70,000 acre feet, the representative should be from Emery County. The name of Jay Mark Humphrey will be submitted to the committee.

Next, a public hearing was opened to receive public input with respect to the issuance of the Castle Valley Special Service District (CVSSD) bonds. There were no public comments. Following the closure of the public hearing, a bond resolution was adopted by the commission, acting as the governing body of the CVSSD, authorizing the issuer’s $1,100,000 general obligation bond.