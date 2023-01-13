The Emery County Travel Bureau Has a New Chairman

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday. There, newly-elected commissioner Kevin Jensen introduced himself and took up the position of chairman of the board.

During the meeting, the board agreed to increase its financial support of Emery County’s large events. The board then approved the top sponsorship positions for the Green River Watermelon Crawl, which will take place March 24-25, and the Green River Rocks event, which will take place March 31-April 2.

The board also heard an update from Shannon Hiatt, the new tourism director, who is looking forward to some large grants that will benefit the travel bureau and Emery County.

The next Emery County Travel Bureau meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m.