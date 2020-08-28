The End of An Era

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday, 32 Eagle Scouts were honored at what was said to be the last Eagle Scout banquet for the Tavaputs District. Parents and Scouts were welcomed by long-time Eagle Scout Leader Bart Cox. Troop 394 led the group in the flag ceremony and the invocation was offered by Mereritt Meccariello from Troop 902.

The dinner was catered by BK’s Stop ’n Shop and the guest speaker was Tyrell Gray, who addressed the scouts about never giving up and how to become a man. “Hard times make strong men,” he said.

Gray also spoke about taking action and doing the small things everyday that eventually become big. The Eagle Scouts were then presented American flags and certificates by Mary Alice Johnson and Sam McGinnis from Price Elks BPOE 1550.

They were also given Eagle plaques by Bart Cox and Dana Gray. Cox then paid tribute to Gray, who has been of service to the scouting program for 40 years. The benediction was given by Kove Johansen.

The young men that received their Eagle Scout ranks were Derrick Timothy Birch, Kimball Jared Black, Colten Lanny Boren, Hagen Dustin Chidester, Nakai Willam Cook, Jared Red Cowley, Bryant Michael Durrant, Taylor Edward Durrant, Alexander Steven Federick, Trayven Dal Gray, Riggs Griffin, Kaden Guymon, Shane Guymon, Tyrell Guymon, Willim Guymon, Chase Jarom Hanson, Jonathan Hess, Augustin Iturrio, Kove Johansen, Devin Kelly, Madden Kelly, Merritt Meccariello, Devin James Olsen, Zane Olsen, Creek Sharp, Crue Sharp, Matthew Ovenson Shipley, MaKay Sitterud, Benjamin Ezra Williams, Tyler Williams, Jexton Jared Woodhouse and Walker Woolsey.