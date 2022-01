On Wednesday, Price City announced that Picky Out the Stringers had to cancel their performance for this week’s Culture Connection on Thursday due to illness.

However, The Fabled Folks signed up to take the band’s place. The Fabled Folks is an acoustic band that is highly influenced by bluegrass and folk music. They will be performing Jan. 13 at the Price Civic Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Price City will also be streaming the performance live on their Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.