The First and the Last *Photo Gallery*

The Spartan class of 2021 gathered for the final time on Thursday evening in the auditorium, surrounded by family and friends. Bralin Wilde, class president, opened up the ceremony by welcoming all those in attendance.

Then, Salutatorian Taylor Durrant spoke on the opportunities ahead of the class. The next Salutatorian, Cannon Sharp, touched on the importance of creating relationships and experiencing life.

A musical number by the senior choir members was then performed entitled “Fly Away Home.” The final Salutatorian, Luke Stilson, was the next to speak. He talked about continuing to work, even through difficult times. The Valedictorian, Casen Miller, spoke on the theme, “First and Lasts.”

The class of 2021 was the first class of freshman to attend the high school. It will also be the last class to finish in the halls of Emery before it is demolished, paving the way for the new school. Marie Guymon Johnson from the Board of Education was the final speaker. After 30 years of serving on the board, she remarked that it would be her final graduation. The seniors were then announced one by one to receive their diplomas.

Principal Steven Gordon briefly spoke on the many accomplishments of the class of 2021, both in the classroom and in their extracurricular activities. The class then sang “Halls of Emery” and the ceremony was adjourned. Congratulations to Emery High’s graduating class of 2021!