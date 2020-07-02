The Garden Collective Debuts in Price

A combination of many months of planning, assistance from countless volunteers and generous donations resulted in the Garden Collective in Price, which was debuted during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Located on the Corner of 100 North and 300 East in Price, the community garden was made possible through a partnership between Price City and Utah Power Credit Union. Once a vacant lot, the area now boosts grow boxes, fruit trees, landscaping and a sculpture paying tribute to Coal Country.

“This project was two years in the making,” said Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos. The project launched when representatives from Utah Power Credit Union approached Kourianos with the idea of improving the lot in the interest of the community. Price City immediately jumped on board and planning got underway.

“I pulled all these members of the community together to work together to make this project happen,” Kourianos said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about one person or one entity, it’s about all of us. It makes us stronger together. And with this project, you see the outcome.”

Kourianos thanked the key players in the project, including Utah Power Credit Union, USU Eastern, Castleview Hospital, Rocky Mountain Power, PacifiCorp, the Association of Governments, Price City, Ivory Homes, Tree Utah, Ward Landscaping and the many volunteers. These entities, along with the hardworking volunteers, brought the project to fruition.

Ryan Pollick, President and CEO of the credit union, also took time to thank all involved in the project. Pollick believes that it is important to beautify the area and give back to the community it serves. He said that this community garden will show those that live here that the credit union is committed while also showing those traveling through that it is a well-loved area.

Following words from those involved in the project, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Garden Collective. Kourianos and Pollick held the golden scissors as they cut the ceremonial ribbon, signifying the culmination of years of hard work.