The Greek Streak Celebrates 35 Years in Business

Loretta Sandoval was only 17 years old when she started working at the Greek Streak in 1988, two years after the opening of the restaurant that is famous to those that reside in the area.

Sandoval stated that she had gone into the restaurant and noticed that the owners, Katherine and George Gianoulis, were working all by themselves in a very busy atmosphere. With this in mind, she felt a pull to help and went back to work with the couple.

“I came back in and I never left,” Sandoval stated. In 2000, she acquired the Greek Streak from the couple with the request that she did not make changes to their menu. Staying true to her word, Sandoval has served the same food, made daily from scratch.

This year, the restaurant will be celebrating a historic 35th year in business. Sandoval said that her favorite part of owning and working at the Greek Streak has always been the customers and her interactions with them, stating that the restaurant is a place for everyone to gather.

Sandoval welcomes newcomers to the Greek Streak with the assurance that while they may have experienced the joy of eating a gyro before, they had never tried her gyros. The Greek Streak is well-known for its authentic and delicious staples.

With the 35th year being celebrated, Sandoval stated that she wished to thank everyone for being loyal and for their continued support. She said that she is grateful that people are not staying away despite the pandemic and the means of the economy, and she appreciates that they are choosing to visit the restaurant.

Many of the customers that enjoy the Greek Streak are regulars, coming in at least three or four times per week and many daily. Sandoval has been a part of the Greek Streak for 33 of its 35 years, staying through thick and thin and working even while she previously battled breast cancer.

Sandoval’s children all worked at the restaurant in their younger years and her son Mario had the idea to open a second location of the Greek Streak in Logan. This dream became a reality in June of 2016 and those that live in that area or travel to it are able to experience the same great atmosphere and food that is 35 years in the making.

The Greek Streak is located at 84 South Carbon Avenue in Price and can be reached at (435) 637-1930.