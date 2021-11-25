The Gritty Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The new-look Dinos are ready to take the court after losing six seniors from last year’s team. Carbon will reload with four seniors (Jordan Fossat, Rylan Hart, Jackson Griffeth and Paxton Kimber) and a stout junior class.

Fossat and Hart have the most varsity experience, but head coach Jared Butler expects big things from the group as a whole. “Jordan will be that true point guard that you’re always hoping you have, that’s just a general. The kids look up to him,” Butler said. “He’s really strong and savvy and knows the game. He’s going to give a lot of people fits.”

Fossat is recovering from a back injury, but the Dinos’ hope is that he’s recovered by the start of the season. Speaking on the other seniors, Butler added, “Jaxon Griffeth is a freak athlete; he’s doing special things right now.” An injury kept Griffeth from contributing more last year, but he is healthy now and ready to roll.

“Rylan comes with nothing but fire every second he steps on the court and Paxton is going to be our five, but he’s not a big,” Butler said. “But, he stretches the court because he shoots so well.”

Butler is also encouraged with what he has seen from the underclassmen. “There’s a big group of juniors that are right there with [the seniors].” He continued, “We’re two or three deep at every position. The junior class is giving [the seniors] a lot of fits already.”

The Dinos will need the depth because they lack the height they had last season. “This year, we’re going to be way undersized and we’re going to have to rely on that extra grit and determination.”

Carbon is not concerned, however, because these Dinos have tenacity in spades. In Butler’s own words, the perseverance of the group is “their best attribute by far. They are really quick, athletic [and] they play really hard. Every one of them. They all have this tough, gritty mentality.” Butler went on, “That’s what I like about this group, they don’t get intimidated, they just go play.”

As per usual, Region 12 will be full of competitors. Richfield is well coached and holds a tradition of success. The Spartans are also expected to be solid while Canyon View will be a wildcard. “I think our guard line can match up with most teams in our region,” Butler said. “We should be right up there competing.”

On the state level, North Sanpete could make some noise and, of course, teams like Grantsville, Juab, Judge Memorial and Manti always seem to be in the mix.

“I’m real excited, we had a really good summer. I expect us to go farther than we did last year,” Butler concluded. “We will have trouble guarding [opposing teams], but they will have trouble guarding us. [Our players] all have great skills.”