The Helper Project Commits Grant Funding to City Pool

The Helper Project recently announced that it is committed to furthering the city’s efforts to open the city pool for the summer season.

The board of trustees for The Helper Project unanimously approved a matching grant of $5,000 toward the opening of the pool. It was explained that for every dollar donated by other organizations or individuals, the project has committed to matching it up to $5,000. This will make a total contribution from the project and others of $10,000.

“We encourage other organizations, individuals and businesses to consider making similar matching donations so that the pool can remain open throughout the summer,” the project shared.

Those that wish to make a donation are able to do so by contacting Helper City Hall or Cindi Curry at Balance Rock Eatery.