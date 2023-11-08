The Helper Project Donates $5,000 to Marsha’s Kitchen Table

Keith Bateman, Chairman of The Helper Project, hands Marsha Ellington the check for $5,000. Left of Marsha is Emily Neilson, Manager of the Avalon Hotel. Also included are the staff and volunteers of the Hotel and Kitchen Table.

The Helper Project Press Release

Earlier this year, Marsha Ellington closed the popular “Marsha Sammich Shop” on Helper’s Main Street. However, Ellington wanted to continue her mission of serving the community of Carbon County, so she began discussions with Emily Nielsen, the Manager of the Avalon Hotel, about opening the kitchen in the hotel to serve residents and others regardless of their ability to pay.

Nielsen, her staff, Key Property Management, and the community were excited about this possibility and worked extremely hard for three months to get the facilities kitchen to operate again. Both Nielson’s and Ellington’s determination and enthusiasm helped bring this project to fruition.

The Kitchen Table will assist families and individuals on low-income, those with disabilities or mental illness, and seniors on fixed incomes. The Kitchen Table and Food Pantry have partnered with the Utah Food Bank and receive quarterly food shipments. The Helper Project donation will also help start a program to deliver food boxes to local, homebound residents.

If you’d like to help by making a monetary donation, please contact Neilson at (435) 609-7008. If you’d like more information about the Food Pantry donations or volunteering, contact Marsha Ellington at (435) 472-2253.