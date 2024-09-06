The Helper Project Hosting Annual Fundraising in Event

The Helper Project, which began around 2016 and was founded by Anne and Roy Jespersen, is presenting their annual fundraising event this October.

The Jespersen’s fell in love with Helper and made the decision to revitalize it. The project encourages economic development and culture connections while fostering the revitalization and preservation of Helper City. The Helper Project has a completely voluntary board and those that wish to join do not have to live locally, though almost all on it have a connection to Carbon County.

There are 13 individuals that currently serve on the Helper Project board and according to Mequelle Woodruff, board member, they all have the same interest, which is to foster revitalization, encourage economic development and promote beautification and cultural development for Helper City.

In 2017, the project funded eight projects for a total of $13,500 and has grown steadily all the way up to 2023, where the project has funded $77,400 to date. From sponsoring the Outlaw Car Show, the Utah Symphony’s Forever Mighty performances in Helper, funds to Pinnacle Academy’s art program and a myriad of other projects, there are also many scholarship opportunities for students.

Currently, the project is working on the re-construction of the Locus Street Park basketball courts, which are being re-done in honor of Thomas Elmo Williams.

The upcoming annual fundraising event is The Giving Exhibition: Artists of Historic Helper & Utah. The event will be on Oct. 5 at Adams Fine Arts, 115 South Main Street in Helper, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Paintings can be purchased online starting on Sept. 23 through Oct. 11. Those wishing to attend can RSVP to michelle@thehelperproject.net.

More information on The Helper Project in general, for those interested, can be found here.