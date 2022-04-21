The Helper Project Opens Scholarship Applications

Press Release
The Helper Project is again offering two different scholarships for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
The first is The Helper Project/Intermountain Healthcare Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to support students in the Helper area community who are pursuing a career in the healthcare field. Two students will receive $2,000 each semester for the 2022-23 school year.
The second is The Helper Project King Family Foundation Vocational/Technical Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to support students in the Carbon County area pursuing a career in a vocational or technical field. Five students will receive $1,000 each semester for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
The deadline for both these scholarships is June 1, 2022. These scholarships offer a great opportunity for students seeking financial assistance in their chosen field of study.
Applications and applicant criteria can be found at:
Thehelperproject.net (Click on “Apply for Funds”)
And at Carbon High School