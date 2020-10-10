The Helper Projects Approves Funding for a Multitude of Upcoming Projects

The Helper Project hosted its quarterly meeting on Sept. 24 where the Board of Directors approved a number of projects that had been submitted for funding.

Funds approved included the construction of the new facade on the Newhouse Hotel, the Utah Beehive Poetry event, matching funds for the new neon sign on the Carbon Hotel, for the Helper Art in Schools Program, for Tomo Matsuda’s Main Street beautification project and the installation of the new Christmas lights on Helper’s Main Street.

However, the approval of funding was far from ending there. Also approved were funds for the second semester scholarships at Utah State Eastern (USU-E), for the print exchange program between Carbon County students and students in Mombassa, Kenya.

Also approved were funds from the Beverley Sorenson Foundation for the “Helper School Recorder Project” where musical recorders (woodwind musical instruments) will be distributed to all elementary Helper students and they will be taught to play and for the Utah Symphony in the Park VIP Reception, which has been postponed due the pandemic.

Funds from the Beverley Sorenson Foundation for a virtual program with Utah’s Ballet West for both Helper and Price fifth grade students were approved along with funds for the Helper Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus for the annual Sub for Santa program.

“Finally, we want to thank those of you that contributed to our annual fundraiser, ‘American Crossroads’. Donations were received from many Helper residents as well as others throughout the state and country. It is so gratifying to see the support we, as well as others in our community, are receiving in our joint efforts,” the project shared.

Special thanks was also given to board members Tony Basso, Shalee Johansen, Kathleen Royster, Mel Steele, Michelle Sulley, Christopher Warnock, Roy Jespersen and Anne Morgan-Jespersen. This thanks was given as all mentioned volunteer their time and effort without compensation other than gratification received from viewing the mission of the Helper Project continue to move forward.