The Helper Projects Approves Funding for a Multitude of Upcoming Projects

The Helper Project hosted its quarterly meeting on Sept. 24 where the Board of Directors approved a number of projects that had been submitted for funding.
Funds approved included the construction of the new facade on the Newhouse Hotel, the Utah Beehive Poetry event, matching funds for the new neon sign on the Carbon Hotel, for the Helper Art in Schools Program, for Tomo Matsuda’s Main Street beautification project and the installation of the new Christmas lights on Helper’s Main Street.
However, the approval of funding was far from ending there. Also approved were funds for the second semester scholarships at Utah State Eastern (USU-E), for the print exchange program between Carbon County students and students in Mombassa, Kenya.
Also approved were funds from the Beverley Sorenson Foundation for the “Helper School Recorder Project” where musical recorders (woodwind musical instruments) will be distributed to all elementary Helper students and they will be taught to play and for the Utah Symphony in the Park VIP Reception, which has been postponed due the pandemic.