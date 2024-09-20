The Innagural Joe’s Valley Youth Bouldering Camps

Press Release

As the summer sun fades and the back-to-school shuffle quiets, we take a moment to reminisce of warm sun filled days. Though it’s been over a month since the Joes Valley Fest piloted their first-ever youth summer bouldering camps, the effects and lessons learned by local kids are still fresh. Each week, camp coaches welcomed curious, energetic youth eager to dive into the world of rock climbing, learn about nature, and develop important life skills like perseverance and outdoor awareness.

The camp, open to youth aged 8-16 from Carbon and Emery counties, gave participants a unique chance to explore rock climbing in a fun, supportive environment. Each day, campers from Carbon County gathered at Carbon County Recreation, where they were bused to meet the Emery County kids at Castle Dale’s Main Street Rodeo Park for a day of adventure. Castle Dale City’s support made it possible for the camp to use the visitors center and climbing wall to kick off the day with fun games like obstacle courses to get the energy flowing, followed by daily climbing lessons on the city’s climbing wall behind the visitors center.

Beyond rock climbing skills, the camp instilled valuable lessons in resilience. Campers learned how to overcome challenges, both mental and physical. From practicing breathing exercises to calm their nerves on difficult climbs to learning that persistence pays off. Even when they fell bouldering, (which is inherent in the sport) they learned that every small success matters, not just reaching the top or climbing the fastest.

On the hot summer days the campgoers were able to keep high spirits thanks to the tasty fruit and snacks donated by our local Lin’s and Hometown Market. Each day after camp activities the campgoers shared their climbing successes over a delicious lunch, provided by Fatty’s, a local restaurant. Fatty’s donated 100 meals to camp coaches and provided a reduced rate for the camp youth. The excitement of camp quickly spread, filling 82 out of 96 available spots—a remarkable 85% occupancy rate. Some campers were so enthusiastic about their experiences that they came back for multiple weeks, including one dedicated girl who returned four times!

This community-focused camp wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from local partners. Cost reduced transportation, BLM permit, and Insurance for these eager kids was graciously provided by Carbon County Recreation. They also made it easy for the parents to sign up their kids with the help of technical support and registration services. Steven Jeffery, a local climber, volunteered his time and expertise, along with climbing holds, to upgrade the visitors center’s climbing wall. Elements Wilderness Program shares our goal and love for the outdoors and helped us keep the costs low, offsetting transportation costs by donating $1000. Last but not least we would like to thank The Utah Division of Recreation’s UCORE grant, which totaled $15,000, matching the Joe’s Valley Fest’s cash and in-kind donations of $5,500, allowing us to pay local youth as staff members, cover transportation costs and food keeping registration fees low. Without this generous grant, the summer camp would not have been possible.

The Joe’s Valley Fest Youth Bouldering Camps were much more than just a climbing experience—they were a community-driven initiative that brought local businesses, volunteers, and families together, while helping kids learn valuable life skills that will impact their lives. From climbing boulders to learning to take care of the environment, these young adventurers came away with new friendships, confidence and a deep love for the outdoors. The lessons they learned will stick with them long after summer, proving that with teamwork, support, and dedication, we can create experiences that leave a lasting impact on our youth.

Stay connected with us to learn about next year’s camps and events! Visit our website at joesvalleyfest.com or follow us on social media for updates, registration details, and more. Let’s continue fostering a love for the outdoors in our community.