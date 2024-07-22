The International Days Parade is a Delight for All

Those that are familiar with the annual International Days celebration are likely highly anticipating the yearly Grand Parade that flows down Price City’s Main Street.

“In contrast to the new drone light show, the International Days Parade has been an annual tradition for over four decades,” stated Price City Events Coordinator Megan Marshall. “Averaging over 50 float entries, each year the floats become more elaborate and impressive.”

The parade is free to participate in and is an excellent opportunity for businesses and organizations to both advertise and engage with the community.

This year, a return to the celebration’s roots of celebration cultural diversity and learning about countries all over the world is being emphasized.

Participants will compete for trophies in categories such as Most Beautiful, Best Use of Theme, Chairman and Mayor’s Choices, the Funniest and Viewer’s Choice.

The parade is an experience for the whole family and fills Price’s Main Street. The Grand Marshal, Jr. Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Honorary Citizens of the Year will be riding and walking throughout the parade.

This year, the parade will be on Saturday, July 27 beginning at 10 a.m. Those that wish to register can visit Price City’s website and the deadline to register is July 24.