“The Jungle Book” Comes to Helper

The Helper Middle School (HMS) Rams took the community to the jungle last week with their rendition of the classic story “The Jungle Book.”

Friends, family, staff, fellow students and more were invited to the Rio Theatre, located on Helper’s historic Main Street, for four showings in March to enjoy a theatrical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s book.

The cost of admission was $4 for adults, $3 for children ages three to 18, and children two and under were free. The concession stand was open and everything purchased benefitted HMS.