The Lady Hawks Surpass Spartans

The Emery High School soccer team played a home game against the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday. Both teams were searching for their first region win of the season. The Hawks have one win on the season against the South Sevier Rams, but haven’t been able to close out a win in the region.

The Lady Spartans have had similar struggles thus far, they were set to try for the win against North Sanpete. Unfortunately, the Hawks were able to score on Emery five times. The game would come to an end, with the home team dropping to 0-4 in the region. The final score of the match ended at 5-1.

Next up for Emery, they will host the Juab Wasps on Thursday on their home field. Juab sits at 0-4 in the region as well, coming off of a loss to Canyon View, 9-0. The game will start at 4 p.m.