The Merchants’ Early Exit

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Helper had some momentum going into the playoff bracket but stumbled in the first game. The Merchants struggled to produce runs against Herriman and lost 5-1.

Once in the consolation bracket, Helper needed a win to stay alive. The Merchants fell short as Stansbury took the game 6-3, eliminating the Merchants from the tournament.

Although head coach Dakota Cisneros was disappointed to have the season come to an end, he was grateful to have a season at all. “It was a successful season. On paper, going two and out in the state tournament is not very successful. But with the high school season cancelled, even being able to play summer ball was a win.” He continued, “these boys needed some baseball this year in order to improve and grow for next high school season, and this summer served that purpose.”

Cisneros concluded, “I love being a part of the Helper American Legion program, and I’m glad I was able to coach these boys this summer.”