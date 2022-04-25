The New and Improved Country Lanes

The highly-anticipated re-opening of the Country Lanes bowling alley, located on Carbonville Road in Price, has brought great opportunities for fun to the area.

Dennis and Jessica Pawelek were presented an opportunity to buy and remodel the bowling alley a few years ago. They saw the potential of a community fun center where kids and adults could enjoy bowling, arcade games and amazing food.

“It has been quite a journey to arrange the complete remodel and the addition of KingPin Pizzeria and the arcade,” said Dennis. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into this. We wanted to make sure that we did not cut any corners and that the establishment would be top-class for people of all ages to enjoy.”

The Pawelek family hired a private chef to develop the menu for the pizzeria. The team was then trained to create the menu items fresh each day, including the dough that is made from scratch. The pizzeria features a homemade pizza sauce and signature wing sauces from the best ingredients.

There are even more made-from-scratch menu items to peruse, such as the cheese sticks and scones. The chicken wings are large in size and there are also chicken fingers that come with Asian-inspired sweet and spicy or honey mustard sauces that are made on location. The vegetables are cut fresh, including pineapple.

There is also five options for beer on tap, Coca-Cola products, specialty Jackson Hole bottled root beer and orange soda, Monster energy drinks and more. There is dine-in seating offered to enjoy the vast KingPin menu.

“KingPin Pizzeria has the best pizza in town and we encourage people to come try it out,” Dennis shared. “We offer to-go orders, catering for events or parties, or just plain dinner, no need to bowl! We are promoting an environment where people can call for takeout or simply come in to enjoy dinner as a family.”

Turning to bowling, it was stated that the alley has been completely transformed to give it a brand-new feeling and experience. Country Lanes offers parties for any occasion. By planning ahead, lanes can be made available and pizza prepared to make any party unforgettable.

There are 12 lanes and cosmic bowling offered at 7 p.m. with glow-in-the-dark lighting, strobe lights and great music. There are “dinosaurs” that allow for extra help when rolling the bowling balls down the lanes, which are equipped with bumpers to give some bowlers a boost. There are also new bowling balls and shoes.

Some leagues will begin in the fall, though open bowling will continue to be offered for the community’s enjoyment. Bowling and great food isn’t all that’s available at Country Lanes, however.

An arcade was also created with 18 of the latest, most popular games. There is a great prize counter to redeem tickets, where patrons can choose between candy, stuffed animals, slime and more. There is a vast variety of prizes available to choose from and there is no need to bring quarters, as the arcade functions digitally with cards.

Officially, Country Lanes opened its new-and-improved doors on April 4. The business is open Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Hours may vary in the summer or for special events. Party packages are also available, depending on the number of patrons for pizza and other menu items, along with the lanes or game cards.

“Country Lanes offers a fun place for kids and people of all ages to let loose and create memories,” Dennis stated. “Our mission is to provide the best customer service and have everyone walk out a winner. We love seeing the smiles and it warms our hearts when people let us know how much fun they had with us.”

The Pawelek family is excited for local youth to have a place to hang out after school and during the summertime. They firmly believe that kids need a fun and safe outlet to enjoy and have been working with local students and administrations to provide complimentary free games of bowling as a reward for good behavior and reaching goals.