The Numbers are in for International Days

The International Days committee discussed numbers at the event’s follow-up meeting. Megan Marshall advised the committee that she had been working closely with Tina Grange from the Carbon County Office of Tourism to obtain attendance data. Grange was able to use Geotagging software, which uses an individual’s cellphone to provide the committee with an array of data.

With over 33 thousand visits and over 23 thousand unique visitors, there is no question that this year’s International Days was a huge success. The number of unique visitors did not include any visitors who didn’t have a cellphone, such as children. Geotagging data was also able to tell the committee how long visitors were in the park for.

Chairman Joe Christman discussed the success of the carnival. Christman stated that, due to the carnival being such a huge success, the carnival gives them priority when it comes to choosing future dates.

Christman also wanted to thank all of the committee members for their thankless work and admitted that he had no idea how much work every individual put in to make International Days happen.

Committee members were asked to go down the line and report on the success of their events and there was an overall consensus that things went well this year. The committee will continue to bring their best ideas to the table to make International Days better each year.