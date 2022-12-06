“The Nutcracker” Graces the Stage for Another Year

Yearly, the Castle Valley Civic Ballet presents the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” This took place once again at Mont Harmon Middle School on Dec. 1-3.

The production was under the artistic direction of Stephanie Richards and featured many opportunities for the community to attend, with showings each of the three evenings as well as a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday. With two acts, the production featured a full cast of locals telling the classic tale through dance.

Richards thanked all for supporting the eighth season of “The Nutcracker,” stating that without the loving support of family, friends and the entire cast, the production would not be possible.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the show for all your hard work and long hours that you dedicated to the show,” said Richards. “A big thank you Tori, Rachel and Julia for all your Saturdays rehearsing these dancers! I am so grateful to share my love of ballet with the community and to give dancers the opportunity to show off their talent.”

Appreciation was also extended to Mont Harmon Middle School, Carbon Ticket, Tyson Chappell and Nate Richards.