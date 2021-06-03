The Prehistoric Museum Announces Extended Evening Hours

Press Release

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum is pleased to announce extended evening hours on Thursdays. Starting on June 10 in conjunction with Price City’s June Music, Meals and Mingle event, the museum will remain open to the public from 5-7 p.m. every Thursday. This decision was made to provide access to those who may not be able to visit during normal business hours or on the weekend.

The museum will be open until the start of the Culture Connection concert series at 7 p.m. throughout the summer and will continue these extended hours year round. Thursdays are a great evening to visit downtown Price and you now have even more reason to come on down.

The Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street in Price. The museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. General admission rates apply. The museum is now open to the public during the following hours: Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.