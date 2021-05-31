The Prehistoric Museum Celebrates 60 Years

Press Release

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum is about to turn 60 years old!

To celebrate six decades of science and community in Eastern Utah, the museum has developed a retrospective exhibit “The Prehistoric Museum: 60th Anniversary.” This exhibit highlights the significant contributions the museum has made to the fields of paleontology and archaeology and features a timeline exploring some of its own history. There is even a community section where you can contribute your own memories of the museum.

The museum first opened its doors to the public on June 3, 1961 and this exhibit opens with a reception for our museum members on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit will open to the public on June 4. Look for other public events associated with our anniversary throughout the rest of 2021. Please join us as we celebrate these past six decades and look forward to many more.

The Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street in Price. The museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. The museum is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission rates apply.