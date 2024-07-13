The Prehistoric Museum Celebrates Don L. Burge Day on June 26th

Press Release

Price, Utah – The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum hosted its second annual Don L. Burge Day on June 26, celebrating the life and contributions of its founder, Don L. Burge. This event, held on his birthday, honors his legacy and his over 40 years of dedicated service as the museum’s director.

“Without Don Burge, there would be no Prehistoric Museum. He recognized the incredible archaeological and paleontological landscapes around Price and rallied the community to make sure our children, college students and visitors alike would have access to these resources through the museum,” expressed Tim Riley, Director and Curator of Archaeology at the Utah State University Prehistoric Museum. The celebration kicked off with free admission, inviting the community to explore the museum and participate in a variety of activities. This year’s event was particularly special as it coincided with the museum’s recent reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). This prestigious recognition highlights the museum’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and high professional standards.

“Don was a man of vision and energy, spending evenings building exhibits, weekends exploring the deserts alongside his days of teaching at the college. We hope that this annual day of remembrance will continue to grow alongside the museum as we introduce Don’s passions to new generations and new visitors to eastern Utah,” said Riley.

The Prehistoric Museum remains the only AAM-accredited museum in eastern Utah, a testament to Don’s vision and leadership since its first accreditation in 1991.