The Prehistoric Museum Celebrates Don L. Burge Day on June 26th

Press Release

Price, Utah – The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum hosted its second annual Don L. Burge Day on June 26, celebrating the life and contributions of its founder, Don L. Burge. This event, held on his birthday, honors his legacy and his over 40 years of dedicated service as the museum’s director.

“Without Don Burge, there would be no Prehistoric Museum. He recognized the incredible archaeological and paleontological landscapes around Price and rallied the community to make sure our children, college students and visitors alike would have access to these resources through the museum,” expressed Tim Riley, Director and Curator of Archaeology at the Utah State University Prehistoric Museum.

The celebration kicked off with free admission, inviting the community to explore the museum and participate in a variety of activities. This year’s event was particularly special as it coincided with the museum’s recent reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). This prestigious recognition highlights the museum’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and high professional standards.

“Don was a man of vision and energy, spending evenings building exhibits, weekends exploring the deserts alongside his days of teaching at the college. We hope that this annual day of remembrance will continue to grow alongside the museum as we introduce Don’s passions to new generations and new visitors to eastern Utah,” said Riley.
The Prehistoric Museum remains the only AAM-accredited museum in eastern Utah, a testament to Don’s vision and leadership since its first accreditation in 1991.
Attendees gathered in the Don L. Burge room for cake and refreshments, celebrating the museum’s reaccreditation and Don’s lasting impact. The celebration continued with an open folk music jam, a favorite pastime of Don’s, featuring banjos and other acoustic instruments. Musicians and enthusiasts alike joined in to fill the museum with music in his memory.Acknowledging the community’s role in the museum’s success, free milkshakes were offered to museum members from 1-4 p.m., courtesy of Tallies & Smallies in the museum parking lot. New visitors had the opportunity to learn about membership benefits and sign up in the museum lobby.

For the younger visitors, the Prehistoric Explorer’s Corner hosted a dinosaur-themed crafting activity  , creating a fun and educational experience for children. Families participated in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, with completed entries entered into a drawing for various prizes, including a gift certificate to the Giftshop, a free Family Membership, and a private tour.

The event successfully brought together the community to celebrate the man who played a pivotal role in the museum’s foundation and growth. Don L. Burge Day not only commemorates his contributions but also continues to inspire a love for paleontology and archaeology among new generations.
