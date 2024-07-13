The Prehistoric Museum Celebrates Don L. Burge Day on June 26th

Press Release
“Without Don Burge, there would be no Prehistoric Museum. He recognized the incredible archaeological and paleontological landscapes around Price and rallied the community to make sure our children, college students and visitors alike would have access to these resources through the museum,” expressed Tim Riley, Director and Curator of Archaeology at the Utah State University Prehistoric Museum.
The celebration kicked off with free admission, inviting the community to explore the museum and participate in a variety of activities. This year’s event was particularly special as it coincided with the museum’s recent reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). This prestigious recognition highlights the museum’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and high professional standards.
For the younger visitors, the Prehistoric Explorer’s Corner hosted a dinosaur-themed crafting activity , creating a fun and educational experience for children. Families participated in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, with completed entries entered into a drawing for various prizes, including a gift certificate to the Giftshop, a free Family Membership, and a private tour.
The event successfully brought together the community to celebrate the man who played a pivotal role in the museum’s foundation and growth. Don L. Burge Day not only commemorates his contributions but also continues to inspire a love for paleontology and archaeology among new generations.