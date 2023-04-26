The Prehistoric Museum Invites You to the Inaugural Fremont Fest

USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum is pleased to announce its inaugural Fremont Fest, part of Utah’s Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month. Building on the Museum’s Prehistory Week from past years, Fremont Fest is a weekend of events at the museum celebrating the indigenous cultures that called eastern Utah home across the millennia. Please join us on the weekend of May 5 for a variety of great events and activities.

1) Fremont Fest Feast, Friday, May 5, 2023, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Have you ever wondered how archaeologists reconstruct diet? Join Dr. Tim Riley as he explores the different lines of evidence used by archaeologists to understand past foodways. The focus of this talk will be the Fremont farming communities that called eastern Utah home a thousand years ago. Following the talk, you will be able to sample several dishes based on the ingredients and cooking methods available to the Fremont.

This event takes place at 7 p.m. on May 5 in the Don L. Burge multi-purpose room at the Prehistoric Museum. Admission is free, but attendance is capped at 30 people. Register at the following link: https://forms.gle/qtKXyYmDXES2fo8e7

2) Fremont Fest Family Day, Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The highlight of Fremont Fest is our Family Day on May 6, which features free admission to the museum and activities for kids from 11-3. We will be joined by colleagues from the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Utah Rock Art Research Association, Utah Cultural Site Stewardship, Carbon County Historical Society and others. Ruben’s BBQ and Tallies & Smallies will be in the parking lot for all your food and beverage needs! Check out the museum’s social media or website for more details.

3) Fremont Fest Field Trips, Sunday, May 7, 2023

The Castle Valley Archaeological Society invites you to join them as they explore the cultural landscapes of Eastern Utah. Tours are capped at 10 people and you must register at the following link: https://forms.gle/pqzmDApSLeXJwhvf6

Tour #1 – Join Ellis Powelson as he guides you through the canyons surrounding Helper, Utah. While Helper has recently gained notice as a great little town with an intact historic downtown and incredible artists, this area has always been a great place to live, as attested to by the petroglyphs, pictographs, and ghost towns that you can see just minutes from town.

Tour #2 – Join Tim Riley as he explores Grassy Trail Creek and East Carbon. The only major tributary of the Price River, this creek was both a source of sustenance and a major travel corridor that linked the interior Tavaputs communities of Nine Mile Canyon and Range Creek Canyon to the larger Fremont and Ancestral Puebloan world.

Tour #3 – Join Katy Corneli as she examines the material record of Fremont lifeways stored in the Prehistoric Museum’s collections. This is an opportunity to see many objects not currently on display at the museum and marvel at the ingenuity and resourcefulness of these ancient farmers of the desert.