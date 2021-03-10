The Prehistoric Museum, USU Eastern Presents Castle Country Community Art Show

Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum, USU Eastern will be accepting submissions from amateur and professional Utah based artists March 30 through April 2, 2021 for the Castle Country Community Art Show. This show is an opportunity for all artists to help celebrate our local culture and engage with the broad community of Prehistoric Museum visitors.

Two pieces up to 30 inches or one piece over 30 inches may be submitted. Artwork can be any medium, including photographs, paintings or sculptures. Flat art needs to be framed and wired or otherwise ready to hang. Sculptures will be accepted according to display case availability or the need for physical security. The museum will create labels for each piece featuring the name of the piece, medium, artist’s name and, if applicable, selling price set by the artist.