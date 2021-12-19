The Prehistoric Museum Wants to Share the Holiday Spirit with You!

Press Release

Are you feeling the holiday spirit? We at the museum sure are and want to share it far and wide. Check out these great opportunities to enjoy the museum and do a little shopping while you’re at it.

During the next two weeks (Dec. 20-30), admission to the museum will be by voluntary donation! That means you can come visit the museum for any price you want. We would love to see you, your family and out-of-town guests as we close out 2021 and look forward to a wonderful New Year in 2022. Please note we will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 so our hard-working staff can spend some time with their loved ones.

Additionally, we are offering a quantity discount in the gift shop from now until Dec. 23. Buy five to nine items and get 10% off your purchase. If you buy 10 or more items, you get 15% of your purchase. These types of discounts are usually only available to museum members. So, come on down and explore one of the perks of museum membership without the commitment.

Speaking of memberships, are you trying to find a gift for that hard to shop for loved one? What about the gift of membership to the Prehistoric Museum? Perks include free admission all year, gift shop discounts and access to exclusive member events. While you’re at it, get yourself a little something too. Through the end of the year, every purchase of a family membership ($40) will include a complimentary individual membership (a $25 value) to gift. And, every purchase of a Utahraptor ($100) or higher membership will include a complimentary family membership to gift. Learn more at https://eastern.usu.edu/museum/involved/membership

The Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street in Price, Utah. The museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. The museum is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays until 7 p.m. The museum will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 and again on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. For more information, please visit https://eastern.usu.edu/museum/