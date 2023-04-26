The Pressure is on for Rodeo Team Athletes

Stock Photo

By Julie Johansen

Several rodeo team members from both Carbon and Emery scored well enough for first place at the South Utah County Rodeos held last weekend in Spanish Fork. With only a few state qualifying rodeos left this spring, the points earned really matter for most of the athletes now.

There will be a break from the rodeo trail this coming weekend, but then the Wasatch Rodeo is in Heber is the first weekend of May followed by Delta. Then, it is on to state finals in Heber on June 5-10.

Carbon team members placing in the top ten at Friday’s performance were Ean Ellis, fourth in tie down roping; Kashley Rhodes, second in light rifle shoot; and Shalako Gunter, tied for first in the trap shoot. On Saturday at the SUC #2 rodeo, Kaden Donathan was eighth in steer wrestling, Ellis took sixth in tie down roping, Rhodes finished third in the light rifle and Gunter tied for second in the trap shoot.

Emery team members also a had a good showing on both days. On Friday, Race Gordon and Stace Gilbert took first in team roping. Monty Christiansen was also first in reining cow horse and Kinlie Jensen was seventh in goat tying. In the light rifle shoot, Ryter Ekker took third, Chase Hanson earned seventh and Jalynn Fox finished 10th, respectively.

On Saturday, Dalton Allred won the bull riding and Ekker was first the light rifle shoot. Will Jeffs took third in steer wrestling, Charity Greenhalgh finished fifth in barrels, and Gilbert and Race Gordon were second in team roping. Gilbert was also eighth in the tie down roping and Chase Hanson was eighth in the light rifle shoot.