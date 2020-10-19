The Push is On to Beat the Cold Weather at Millsite

Stock photo

By Julie Johansen

Work is pushing forward trying to beat the cold weather, ice or snow at Millsite.

The concrete work on the north, downstream wall is essentially finished. The backfill around the north wall is nearly complete and work will move to the south or upstream wall as soon as the final two pieces of the concrete work is completed.

Parts of the weir walls in the center still need to be poured and finished. These can be done during the winter months if there is not too much snow or ice. Once the ground is frozen, the earth work cannot be completed because of the needed compaction as the soil is placed, so the push is on and schedules have been increased to six days per week with longer hours.

The golf course work is continuing on the fairway’s irrigation line and water hazard at hole #3. A pipeline placement required an adjusted design for the green and pond on this hole.