The Roaring 20s Come to Emery High Drama

Press Release

The Emery High theatre department will perform the fun-filled musical “Bugsy Malone” on Oct. 9, 10 and 12 (Friday, Saturday and Monday). This rollicking show pulled right from the Roaring 20s will start at 7 p.m. each night and will be in the Emery High auditorium. Admission is $5/adult and $4/student with children five and under free. The musical play lasts about one hour and 10 minutes and is fun for both kids and adults alike.

The Southeast Utah Health Department has given its approval for this play to take place with some seating restrictions. The Emery High auditorium will be divided into zones that socially distance all of the audience members. The facility, which can hold 1,400 people, will be limited to less than 180 people. People will be seated on the main floor and in the balcony. People will also be expected to wear masks when they come to the theatre and the actors will wear masks during the entire performance.

This musical was first a feature film starring Scott Baio and Jodie Foster. Since then, Disney has turned it into a fun-filled stage play. The story is set in Chicago in the 1920s where two gangs, Fat Sam’s and Dandy’s, are at war. But Dandy has the advantage in the form of a “Splurge Gun,” which not only rubs out the opposite gang members, but also humiliates them. A small time mobster, Bugsy Malone, a man with a heart of gold, has to put his love interest on hold and try to stop the mob war.

The music is right out of the Jazz Age and so is the action and the dancing. The play is directed by Neal Peacock and Ammon Sorenson with McKette Sitterud, Jordynn Wolford, McKenna Bennett and Malorie Hoffman creating the choreography. The Emery High stage crew designed and made the scenery.