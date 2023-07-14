The Schedule is Set for USUE Women’s Soccer

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern

The Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team officially released its schedule for the 2023 season. With a series of competitive matches against tough opponents, this season promises to be an exciting one for both players and fans.

The Lady Eagles’ non-conference competition begins on Aug. 9 as the team hits the road for an away game against Southern Utah University in Cedar City. The following week, on Aug. 17, the team will travel to Powell, Wyo., to face off against Northwest College. They will then continue their road trip to Riverton, Wyo., on Aug. 19 to take on Central Wyoming College.

On Aug. 24, the team heads to Grand Junction, Colo., for a challenging match against Colorado Mesa University. They will follow up with another away game on Aug. 26 against Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

The Lady Eagles’ conference opener will take place at home on Sept. 2 against Colorado Northwestern Community College at the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.

The team’s schedule features a mix of away and home games against other Scenic West Athletic Conference opponents, including Pacific Northwest Christian College, Truckee Meadows Community College and the College of Southern Nevada.

The regular season comes to an end with a historically intense home game on Oct. 21 against Salt Lake Community College. This match will provide fans an opportunity to cheer on the Lady Eagles and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the season.

As the regular season wraps up, the team will then compete in the Region 18 Tournament, taking place at the conference champion’s home site. If successful, they will progress to the District Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 4.

The ultimate goal for the Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team is to qualify for the NJCAA DI National Tournament, which will be held at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas starting on Nov. 13.

The official women’s soccer schedule can be found on the USU Eastern athletic website here. Fans can text the word “Eagles” to 83200 for game day reminders, updates and promos.