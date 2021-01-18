The Spartans Aren’t Slowing Down

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The day after the Spartans’ met with Carbon and Grand, they headed up north to take on Altamont, Millard and Union. They did not show a lot of fatigue as they had another good showing.

Haley Guymon had two more first-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breast while Sydney Carter again took first in the 100 free. Kaejha Johnson also took first in the 100 butterfly with Katie McCandless in second. Aubrey Guymon took second in the 200 free as did Carter in the 50 free.

Elias Morris looked strong once more with his first-place finish in the 100 butterfly with Tyler Frandsen in second. Dax Minchey took first in the 100 free followed by Jacob Fauver in second and Taylor Durrant in third. Minchey also took second in the 50 free with Fauver in third. Kegley Terry ended in third in the 100 backstroke.

In the relays, the boys took second in the 200 medley and 200 free. They also took third in the 400 free. Meanwhile, the Lady Spartans finished first in the 200 free and 400 free.

Millard won the girl’s division by just nine points over Emery in second. The boys also took second with 88 points behind Union with 120.

Emery will be back at it at the Uintah Last Chance Invitational on Jan. 20.