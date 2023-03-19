The Spring Rodeo Season Starts on March 31

By Julie Johansen

The Emery and Carbon rodeo teams are preparing for 2023 spring rodeo season, which will begin March 31 and April 1 in Ogden with the Spikers rodeo. The next weekend, the Carbon rodeo will take place on Friday, April 7 at the Price arena and in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, April 8 with the Sanpete club hosting.

Bear River, Morgan and Rich rodeo clubs will sponsor their rodeo in Tremonton on April 15. Rodeos for the South Utah County Rodeo team will be held at the Spanish Fork Arena on April 21 and 22.

On May 5 and 6, the teams will travel to the Wasatch County Arena in Heber. The last weekend of rodeo competition before state finals will be on May 12 and 13 in Delta, sponsored by the West Millard rodeo team.

The Utah High Rodeo Association State Finals will be in Heber City on June 5-10. Fourteen of the 26 members of the Emery rodeo team have already qualified for the state finals competition. Those qualified members in their respective events include:

Barrels: Megan Zunich

Boys’ Cutting: Monty Christiansen

Breakaway: Graycee Mills, Megan Zunich, Kinlie Jensen

Goats: Kinlie Jensen, Shaynee Fox

Steer Wrestling: Will Jeffs

Team Roping: Stace Gilbert, Race Gordon, Will Jeffs

Tie Down Roping: Stace Gilbert

JV Bulls: Will Ekker

Reining Cow: Monty Christiansen

Rifle: Ryter Ekker, Jaylynn Fox, Will Ekker, Braylea Conover, Chase Hanson

Following state finals, the top four in each event will be eligible to compete at nationals in Gillette, Wyoming on July 17-23.