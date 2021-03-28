The Tactical Games Coming to North Springs Shooting Range

The Tactical Games, which are based on a highly-secretive event that was hosted and ran by NATO Tier 1 units, are designed to test tactical athletes throughout the continuum of combat-related tasks while both under physical duress and time constraints.

These games were created to provide a platform that tests the skills and readiness of tactical athletes from all backgrounds. It has been stated that whether competitors are military, competition shooters, LEO or a civilian gun enthusiast, they qualify for the Tactical Games.

An exciting announcement was made that the games will be coming to the North Springs Shooting Range of Carbon County, which is a multi-million dollar shooting facility. North Springs features long range and pistol shooting as well as archery targets, law enforcement targets and much more.

The games are slated to be hosted at the shooting range on May 1 and 2 with a 300 rifle and 300 pistol round count. Those that are interested in registering for the games or volunteering on either of the dates may find more information here.