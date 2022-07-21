The Utah Division of State History Wants Your Input

The Utah Division of State History recently released a survey to the public to gather input from every county in the state. The month of July marks the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Utah Division of State History as well as the 125th anniversary of the Utah State Historical Society.

“These significant milestones are a perfect opportunity to reflect on our organization’s history and explore ways in which we can continue to serve the state’s various communities,” said Kevin Fayles, Utah Division of State History Assistant Director.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the division is undergoing a strategic planning process in which the public input gathered will be utilized. These strategic planning survey works to gather feedback from audiences across the Beehive State, consisting of 12 questions and taking less than 10 minutes to complete.

“At Utah Division of State History, we are developing a five-year strategic plan to consider how we can best support history work throughout the state and to inform our next chapter as an organization,” the survey reads.

Those interested in taking part in the survey may do so by clicking here.