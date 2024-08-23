The War on Drugs Continues in Emery County

On Wednesday, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) highlighted K9 Deputy Dak for a recent successful endeavor in the war on drugs.

According to the ECSO, while working a patrol shift in Green River, Dak and his handler Deputy Egan Smith began sniffing around a semi truck. When Dak gave an indication that he smelled something suspicious, the deputy went to speak with the driver.

Upon searching the semi, 2.5 pounds of cocaine and four pounds of heroin were located and the driver was arrested.

“Great job Deputy Smith and Dak on your relentless pursuit of those trying to do harm in our county. Great job to all of our deputies who show up every day to serve our public inside and outside of the jail,” stated Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington. “I am grateful you have the strength and courage to stand as the sheepdogs and fight on behalf of us who are trying our best to work, raise our families, go to school, or otherwise live in peace in this blessed area.”