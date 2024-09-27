There’s a New Mayor in Town for Cleveland

On Thursday, September 19, Cleveland Town swore in their new Mayor, Shawna Horrocks. Mayor Preston Wilson submitted his resignation in order to prioritize his focus as Cleveland Town Fire Chief, leaving the position vacant.

Upon hearing about the vacant position, Horrocks applied for the position and her appointment as mayor was approved. Mayor Horrocks is a life-long resident of Cleveland and is not only well-known within her community, but as well as Emery and Carbon counties.

Mayor Horrocks is currently the Program Manager at the South Eastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) for the Area Agency on Aging and she has her Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work with the council as we work towards grants and other funding sources to improve our amazing community. I am eager to work with other elected officials as I explore what has worked well for them as I learn more about my responsibilities as mayor. I have lived in Cleveland most of my life and think the citizens of this town are amazing individuals. I’m looking forward to representing the town of Cleveland,” stated Mayor Horrocks.