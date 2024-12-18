There’s a New Plumber in Town and We Hear He’s Swell

The Swell Plumber, owned and operated by Kurt Madsen, celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, as a new chamber member.

While The Swell Plumber is a new business in Carbon and Emery County, Madsen has over 33 years in the plumbing business. The Swell Plumber offers sewer line repair, water line repair, water heater replacement and treatment.

“Anything basically residential plumbing, that’s something we handle,” stated Madsen.

The best way for customers to reach Madsen is at phone number (801) 636-9052, email at kurt@theswellplumber.com or by visiting the business’s Facebook page.