There’s No Debating It: Pets Can Ease Stress & Anxiety as Presidential Election Nears

Best Friends Animal Society Shares How Pets Help Cope in the Countdown to a Historic Presidential Election

It’s no secret that Americans’ stress levels are rising, but in an election year, it can be especially hard to maintain a sense of calm. According to a poll released earlier this year by the American Psychiatric Association, approximately 73% of respondents reported feeling anxious about the upcoming election.

Luckily, there’s a solution that’s often sitting right at people’s feet. Best Friends Animal Society , a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters, is sharing just a few ways that cats and dogs can help relieve some tension as November 5 nears:

A Calming Presence: Believe it or not, just taking a few minutes to pet a dog or cat can have an impact on people’s moods. Simply being around pets can lower cortisol, helping to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

More Than Just a Cute Face: Ever looked at a dog or cat and just felt…better? Well, that’s no coincidence. Studies have shown that the simple act of making Ever looked at a dog or cat and just felt…better? Well, that’s no coincidence. Studies have shown that the simple act of making eye contact with a pet releases oxytocin (the love hormone) and dopamine (a neurotransmitter), both of which have been proven to help ease anxiety and depression.

A Sense of Purpose: Owning a dog or cat means being responsible for their health and wellbeing. This often instills a sense of purpose that has been proven to boost feelings of self-confidence and self-worth, which are important for improving mental health.

The Ultimate Companion: Sometimes just having someone (or something) by people’s side can make all the difference in the world. Pets can provide a sense of security and companionship, which is especially important for those who live alone or spend large amounts of time on their own.

Thinking about bringing home a new mood booster this election season? Consider adopting a pet from a local shelter or rescue group. According to data from Best Friends, approximately 7 million people plan to acquire a pet in 2024, and if just 6% more people chose to adopt versus purchase their pets from breeders and pet stores, we would end the killing of dogs and cats in our nation’s shelters.

For those who can’t adopt, consider becoming a foster or volunteering at a local animal shelter to help increase pet lifesaving. To find a shelter or rescue group in your community and learn about more ways to help, visit bestfriends.org

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,900 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.