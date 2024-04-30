Third Graders Treated to Emery High FFA Farm Field Day

By Julie Johansen

Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) students, with instructor Justin Thornley, treated the third grades from western Emery County schools to Farm Field Day at the Blue Sage Arena in Castle Dale on Monday, April 29. Several stations were manned by the high school students to teach the younger ones about where food comes from and what it takes to make it grow.

The third grades from Cleveland and Huntington Elementary were bused to the event in the morning, then Ferron, Cottonwood and Castle Dale Elementary came in the afternoon.

From UTV’s to baby goats, Watusi babies, baby Holstein calves and lambs, the stations were all very informative. One exhibit demonstrated what goes into a pizza and how long it takes to make a pizza. Then, where the cuts of meat come from and how they are cut, was shown by a plastic beef carcass. Another demonstrated the different dairy products.

USDA County Director Mistie Christiansen let the students guess the names of the baby animals, as well as the adult animals names, while Extension Agent Rowe Zwahlen had planted pots to show the different types of grasses and plants. Another exhibit showed the difference between turkey and duck eggs.

Roping, riding, milking demonstrations were also done by the high school students. This is annual event is hosted each spring for many years and one the elementary students greatly anticipate.