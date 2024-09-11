This Year’s 9/11 Marks 23 Years Since Attack

It is not likely for there to be a person in today’s world that is not familiar with the terrorist attack that occurred in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

That morning, there was a total of four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks that were carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States. 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the East Coast to California.

Two of the planes that were hijacked were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, which caused both of the towers to collapse. A third plan was flown into the Pentagon outside of Washington D.C. and the fourth plan crashed in rural Pennsylvania following the attack of the terrorists on board by crew and passengers.

This brave attack by the crew and passengers prevented the fourth plane from hitting another target, which is believed to have been the White House itself. Nearly 3,000 lives were claimed due to these attacks, with many more impacted globally.

These events led to war in Afghanistan, a United States declaration of the “War on Terror” and a later invasion of Iraq. Each year, those lost during the attacks are remembered all over. In New York, there are memorial, interfaith, candlelight and other services that span the greater Hudson County area.

In D.C., 5Ks, meal packs, first responder honoraries and many other events take place. For Pennsylvania, a Moment of Remembrance for Flight 93 is hosted at the Memorial Plaza.

Locally, the tragic event is also remembered. Carbon County Commissioners Casey Hopes, Tony Martines and Larry Jensen each gave a brief statement:

“9/11 was a tragedy that took the lives of so many innocent lives. Our country has not been the same since that day. Our hearts go out to everyone that has been affected by the cruel act of terrorism on that day and every day since,” stated Commissioner Jensen.

“May we never forget the terrorist attack on 9/11 that killed 2,977 innocent people, and always unite against evil,” Commissioner Martines shared.

“9/11 Forever reshaped our country and for a time united us. It is my hope that we always remember with sacred reverence the lives lost that day and the days that followed,” said Commissioner Hopes. “It is my hope that when we do we will be reminded of the love and unity that we can and should have one for another as we fight to maintain our liberty and freedom.”

ETV News staff made the decision this year to ask local youth what patriotism meant to them. To see answers from the young minds of tomorrow, visit the ETV News B Section of the print edition.